Casio India Announce Exclusive International Gorillaz x G-SHOCK Collaboration for 35th Anniversary

Casio India is pleased to announce an all new and exclusive G-SHOCK collaboration. This year, in celebration of G-SHOCK's 35th anniversary, the brand collaborates with the planet's Most Successful Virtual Act*, Gorillaz.The partnership brings together two world class innovative and renowned entities to offer a classic style redefined once again. The collaboration sees Gorillaz help G-SHOCK creator Mr. Ibe realise a lifelong dream, hatching a plan to reach their mutually aligned intergalactic goals.The collection will focus on G-SHOCK's original 5600 case shape, the first ever G-SHOCK watch designed by engineer and founder Mr. Ibe 35 years ago. G-SHOCK's longest selling model, the 5600 revolutionized personal timekeeping and has remained a favourite the world over.Since launching the world's toughest watch brand in 1983, G-SHOCK has pushed the limits of watch design over the years. The brand continues to improve technology, design concepts and push boundaries. G-SHOCK has stunned the world with a concept for toughness that defied conventional watchmaking logic.A global phenomenon embracing a truly collaborative philosophy, Gorillaz have topped charts around the world and toured the globe from San Diego to Syria, picking up hundreds of millions of streams and record sales along the way, achieving success in entirely ground-breaking ways.To find out more, head to:https://world.g-shock.com/gorillaz/About G-SHOCK Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK stunned the world with a concept for toughness that defied conventional watchmaking logic. Creating technologically advanced watches that can resist gravity, freezing temperatures, high water pressure and magnetic fields, G-SHOCK watches are built to last forever through a constant pursuit of toughness.