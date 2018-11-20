Casio India Launches New Limited Edition EDIFICE Watch in Collaboration With Honda Racing

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Casio India has announced the release of a new addition to its EDIFICE line of high-performance metal chronographs based on the brand concept of 'Speed and Intelligence'. The new EQS-800HR is a collaboration model with Honda Racing. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787427/Casio_Honda_Racing.jpg )The new EQS-800HR is a solar-powered watch that boasts a dial made from carbon fiber, a material indispensable in motorsports. The overall watch design adopts the red and white image colors of Honda Racing, highlighted by a white leather band with red lining. The dial features the Honda Racing logo, and the strap keeper and back plate are engraved with the Honda logo. The premium watch comes in special packaging that includes a card commemorating the 1968 Honda F1 RA301 race car.Honda Racing is the motor sports activities that Honda Motor Company, Ltd. pursues around the world. The Company has been in the spotlight as the supplier of power units to the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula One team, for which Casio EDIFICE has also been a supporter since 2016. The collaboration between Honda Racing and EDIFICE, both of which have origins in Japan, was born from their common pursuit of high-tech capabilities. Specifications Water Resistance 100 meters Stopwatch 1-second stopwatch; measuring capacity: 29'59" Other Features Date, battery level indicator Power Source Solar powered Accuracy 20 seconds per month Approximate Battery Approx. 5 months (from full charge Operating Time until hands stop) Size of Case 50.047.512.7mm Total Weight Approx. 103g About EDIFICECasio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit http://www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.About Casio IndiaCasio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks, ECR (Electronic Cash register) and EMI (Electronic Musical Instrument). The company has also established service centers across the country to provide after-sales-service at the doorstep of the customer. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range.Source: Casio India Co. Private Limited PWRPWR