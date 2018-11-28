Casio India Presents the World's First* GST Calculator - Customized and Loaded With Features Made Just for the Indian Market

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 28, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Casio India has announced the launch of the world's first GST calculator. With the introduction of GST in 2017, Casio India adopted the mission to provide a single solution for all GST-based calculations. Surveying different Indian markets to understand the nuances of the invoicing process over the past year across the nation, Casio India is introducing two new innovations MJ-120 GST and MJ-12GST dedicated to the Indian market. This calculator is equipped to navigate the challenging environment and develop smooth functionality by easing the issues faced by Indian retailers post the introduction of GST. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790700/Casio_1st_GST_Calculator.jpg )Mr. Kulbhushan Seth, Vice-President, Casio India, said, "As market leaders in the calculators' category, Casio India is committed to making meaningful innovations that help its customers day in and day out. We are proud to announce the launch of the World's first GST calculator. Casio GST calculator's features bring a refreshing touch to the whole calculator's category. It will make manual invoicing easy and hassle-free."Ideal for anyone dealing with GST-based invoicing, the key features of the Casio MJ-12 GST and MJ-120GST calculators are as follows:In-built GST tabs: All the five (0%, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%) GST are in-built in MJ-120GST and MJ-12GST. Separate buttons for the GST slabs will drastically reduce the number of clicks, hence reducing the time required to process the invoice. The tax slabs are changeable as per the industry needs. Gross value (net value + Tax), net value and tax paid under different GST slabs stay stored in the GST+0, GST+1, GST+2, GST+3, GST+4 buttons and the overall value in the five slabs stays stored in the GST GT button. Hence, there's no need to recalculate the values repeatedly.Tax- Mode application: While working with the different markets Casio India also recognised that tax payers and traders calculate the base value of products by deducting tax from MRP. Hence, a TAX- feature for all the five tax slabs to calculate the base value from MRP was introduced. Tax-mode has its application in calculating base value and net profit earned. Multi-industry use: Functionality of GST+/tax- key makes MJ-120GST transcend industries as it can calculate values in multiple formats i.e. gross value from base value in GST+ mode and base value from gross value in Tax- mode. Furthermore, the GST GT key is for calculating gross value of a GST-based calculation and it can also be used for calculating the grand total of a calculation.Price: MJ-12GST for INR 395/- | MJ-120GST for INR 475/-Availability: All leading Stationery Stores and online on casioIndiashop.comAbout Casio India Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks and EMI (Electronic Musical Instruments). The company has also established service centres across the country to provide after-sales-services. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range.*As of September 13, 2018: Based on a Casio survey, GST Calculator is "Calculator Making it Possible to Preset 5 Different GST Rates and to Calculate Total Tax Per Each GST Rate & For All GST Rates"Source: Casio India Co. Private Limited PWRPWR