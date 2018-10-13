Casio Launches Aviation Concept G-SHOCK Watch

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Casio India announced the release of a new addition to the aviation concept GRAVITYMASTER series, part of the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The GR-B100 connects to a smartphone app using Bluetooth to keep accurate time and enable diverse features. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/768196/G_SHOCK_Casio.jpg ) The GR-B100 is the latest to join the GRAVITYMASTER series designed for pilots, whose jobs require strict attention to timeliness. Using Bluetooth, the watch connects to the G-SHOCK Connected smartphone app to keep accurate time, including adjusting for daylight saving time and changes in time zone. One new feature of the GR-B100 is a countdown alarm that can count down to a specified date and time, rather than just a time, with the ability to label the event. The countdown to each event can be displayed on the watch down to the exact second, for detailed time management. The watch also has a flight log function for recording time and location data, with the ability to view points and routes flown on a map from within the app. The watch face design was inspired by the cockpit indicators of an aircraft, capturing the worldview of the GRAVITYMASTER series. The hour and minute hands and index marks are designed for optimum readability to ensure the user can get the time and other useful information from the watch at a glance. The watch face also incorporates a large, high-definition LCD for enhanced readability of text and numerical data, such as the time and event labels entered from within the app. In terms of operability, watch settings such as the world time and alarms can be easily configured from the app. The watch has six buttons that are assigned to a variety of functions, to offer simplicity and ease-of-use befitting a watch but with access to diverse features. For more information, please visit https://www.casioindiashop.com/product-listing.php?catid=watch-g-shock-grav-master About Casio India Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of handheld calculators, desktop calculators, scientific calculators, printing calculators, label printers, laser-LED based green projectors, wrist watches, clocks, ECR (Electronic Cash register) and EMI (Electronic Musical Instrument). The company has also established service centers across the country to provide after-sales service at the doorstep of the customer. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range. Source: Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR