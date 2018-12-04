Casio Runs Awareness Drive Against Selling of Their Counterfeit Products

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 3, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Casio, a leading lifestyle brand in the country, is aggressively running awareness drives to fight the counterfeit markets in India and caution the retailers to desist from such crimes. In order to educate consumers, Casio India regularly conducts awareness programs through various platforms to enable consumers to identify the genuine Casio products.Umesh Kumar Gupta, Legal Head of Casio India said, "The sale of counterfeit products not only affects the business and the brand image but also affects the rights of unwary consumers who end up purchasing the counterfeit products believing it to be a genuine product of Casio. Hence the brand enforcement is been looked at very seriously by Casio. To the significant extent, the brand has been successful in its drive to clean up the counterfeit markets in the past through the raid actions."Continuing its drive to curb the supply of fake Casio calculators and watches in the market, Casio, carried out raids in the shops at Lajpat Rai market in New Delhi with the assistance of city police on 17th November, 2018. The police seized large quantities of counterfeit Casio calculators and watches during the raid action.One of the recent initiatives to limit the sale of the counterfeit products, Casio India is widely advising the consumers to register their products at https://register.casio.in/Home.aspx . This helps to acknowledge the originality of the Casio product and also seamlessly gives access to warranty service to the consumer. As per the information from the brand, the original Casio products can only be purchased from authorized retail partners, leading modern retail outlets and official online channel partners. Consumers can visit http://www.casio.co.in or contact Casio India on casiocare@casio.co.in for more information.About Casio India Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks, ECR (Electronic Cash register) and EMI (Electronic Musical Instrument). The company has also established service centers across the country to provide after-sales-service at the doorstep of the customer. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range. Source: Casio India Co. Private Limited PWRPWR