Castor seed futures decline on ample stocks

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Castor seed prices were down by Rs 6 to Rs 5,136 per quintal in futures trade Friday as traders trimmed positions in tune with subdued trend at the spot markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for February drifted down by Rs 6, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 5,136 per quintal with an open interest of 96,930 lots. Similarly, castor seed for March delivery shed Rs 12, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 5,204 per quintal in an open interest of 75,420 lots. Marketmen said cutting down of bets by participants on weak cues from spot markets on soaring stocks due to persistent supplies from growing belts mainly led to the fall in castor seed prices at futures trade here. PTI ADI RVKRVK