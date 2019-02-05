Castor seed futures down by Rs 12 per quintal

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Castor seed prices were down by Rs 12 to Rs 5,818 per quintal in futures trading Tuesday on trimming of positions by speculators in line with subdued physical market trend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for February moved down by Rs 12, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 5,818 per quintal. Similarly, castor seed for March fell by Rs 18, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 5,150 per quintal, having an open interest of 104,805 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW