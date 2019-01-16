Castor seed futures down on weak spot market cues

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Castor seed prices softened by Rs 66 to Rs 5,160 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as operators reduced holdings amid negative physical lead. Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants, in line with weak trend at spot markets on mounting stocks, led to the fall in castor seed prices in futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for delivery in January slipped by Rs 66, or 1.26 per cent, to Rs 5,160 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 80 lots. The rates for February also shed Rs 16, or 0.4 per cent, to trade at Rs 5,242 per quintal with an open interest of 1,65,560 lots. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK