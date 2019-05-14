Castor seed futures fall by Rs 18 per quintal

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Castor seed prices fell by Rs 18 to Rs 5,990 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as traders trimmed positions in line with a weak trend at the physical markets. Marketmen said taking negative cues from the spot markets on persistent supplies from growing belts mainly exerted pressure on castor seed futures here. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for July contracts drifted down by Rs 18, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 5,990 per quintal, with an open interest of 38,800 lots. Similarly, the delivery for March shed by Rs 36, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 6,062 per quintal in an open interest of 25 lots. PTI ADI HRS