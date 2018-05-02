Castor seed futures fall on muted industrial demand

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Castor seed prices drifted lower by Rs 18 to Rs 4,031 per quintal in futures trade today as participant s offloaded their bets, tracking a weak trend at the spot markets.

Market players said low demand from soap and other consuming industries in the spot markets mainly put pressure on castor seed futures prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed to be delivered in June dropped by Rs 18 or 0.44 per cent to Rs 4,031 per quintal, with the business turnover in 53,250 open lots.

Similarly, rates for May eased by Rs 17 or 0.43 per cent to Rs 3,980 per quintal, in an open interest of 51,430 lots. PTI SDG SUN ADI ADI