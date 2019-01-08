Castor seed futures fall on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Castor seed prices fell by Rs 42 to Rs 5,388 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as traders trimmed positions in line with a weak trend at the physical markets. Marketmen said, taking negative cues from the spot markets on persistent supplies from growing belts mainly exerted pressure on castor seed futures here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for February drifted down by Rs 42, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 5,388 per quintal, with an open interest of 142,030 lots. Similarly, the delivery for March shed by Rs 58, or 1.05 per cent, to Rs 5,462 per quintal in an open interest of 6,495 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW