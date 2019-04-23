Castor seed futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Castor seed prices rose by Rs 24 to Rs 5,772 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as speculators widened their bets amid a firm trend at the physical markets. Marketmen said, fresh positions created by participants, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on frantic demand against restricted supplies kept castor seed prices higher in futures trade. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for delivery in June advanced by Rs 24, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 5,772 per quintal with an open interest of 1,06,485 lots. Castor seed for delivery in May also went up by Rs 20, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 5,666 per quintal with an open interest of 1,75,530 lots. PTI RUJ SHWSHW