Castor seed futures prices improve on spot cues

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Castor seed prices improved by Rs 28 to Rs 4,179 per quintal in futures trade today.

Market players said, speculators were building up fresh position, driven by rising trend in spot markets, which reflected upward movements in castor seed futures prices.

In the spot market, a fall in supplies and pick-up in demand for paint, soap and lubricant industries kept prices positive, they added.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, castor seed delivery for May strengthened by Rs 28, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 4,179 per quintal, with an open interest of 75,760 lots.

The delivery for April advanced by Rs 22, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 4,142 per quintal, in an open interest of 19,000 lots. PTI SDG KPS SBT