Castor seed futures remain weak on physical sentiments

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Castor seed prices extended losses by Rs 13 to Rs 4,079 per quintal in futures trade today on cutting down of bets constantly by the operators depressed by subdued physical trend.

Market players said ample stocks along with weak demand for paint, soap and lubricant industries in spot markets continually let down traders, which resulted in declining trend in castor seed futures prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange platform, castor seed delivery for the first contract April moved down by Rs 13 or 0.32 per cent to Rs 4,079 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 33,140 lots.

Likewise, the delivery of the most traded May slipped by Rs 13 or 0.31 per cent to Rs 4,125 per quintal, persisting an open interest of 54,900 lots.PTI SDG SUN ADI ADI