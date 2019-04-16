Castor seed futures slide on weak demand

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Castor seed prices fell by Rs 164 to Rs 6,036 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as participants liquidated their bets, tracking a weak trend at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for July delivery declined by Rs 164, or 2.65 per cent, to Rs 6,036 per quintal with an open interest of 65 lots. Castor seed for June delivery eased by Rs 126, or 2.05 per cent, to Rs 6,016 per quintal with a business turnover of 50,795 lots. Marketmen attributed the fall in castor seed prices to cutting down of bets by participants amid mounting stocks on consistent supplies from growing belts. PTI RUJ SHWSHW