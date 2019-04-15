Castor seed futures slide on weak demand

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Castor seed prices fell by Rs 156 to Rs 5,852 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants liquidated their bets, tracking a weak trend at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for April delivery declined by Rs 156, or 2.6 per cent, to Rs 5,852 per quintal with an open interest of 450 lots. Castor seed for May delivery eased by Rs 86, or 1.39 per cent, to Rs 6,088 per quintal with a business turnover of 195,200 lots. Marketmen attributed the fall in castor seed prices to cutting down of bets by participants amid mounting stocks on consistent supplies from growing belts. PTI SHW RVKRVK