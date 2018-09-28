Castor seed futures slide Rs 15 per quintal

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Castor seed prices softened by Rs 15 to Rs 4,650 per quintal in futures trade Friday as operators reduced holdings amid negative physical lead. Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants in line with weak trend at spot markets on mounting stocks following relentless arrivals from growing bets against slackened demand from consuming industries, led to the fall in castor seed prices in futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for the most-traded delivery in October slipped by Rs 15 or 0.32 per cent to Rs 4,650 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 1,15,810 lots. The rates for November also shed Rs 10 or 0.21 per cent to Rs 4,736 per quintal, revealing an open interest of 75,570 lots.PTI SDG SUN SDG ADIADI