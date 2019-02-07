Castor seed futures slide Rs 8 per quintal

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 8 to Rs 4,994 per quintal in futures trade Thursday after investors widened their bets amid firm trend overseas. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for delivery in February was trading lower by Rs 8, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 4,994 per quintal. Castor seed for March eased by Rs 8, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 5,068 per quintal having an open interest of 1,24,395 lots. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW