Castor seed futures up on firm trend

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Castor seed prices rose by Rs 78 to Rs 5,842 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as speculators raised their bets, tracking a firming trend at the physical markets.Marketmen said higher demand from consuming paint, soap and lubricant industries supported the castor seed prices at futures trade.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for June contract was up by Rs 78, or 1.35 per cent, to Rs 5,842 per quintal with an open interest of 1,31,350 lots.The contract for delivery in July went up by Rs 66 to Rs 5,924 per quintal in an open interest of 1,355 lots. PTI SHW BALBAL