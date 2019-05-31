Castor seed futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Castor seed prices rose by 1.06 per cent in futures trade Friday after investors widened their bets amid firm trend at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for June contracts was trading higher by Rs 54, or 1.06 per cent, to Rs 5,728 per quintal. Castor seed for July delivery, however, dipped by Rs 2, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 5,820 per quintal with an open interest of 1,19,200 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW