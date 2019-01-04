Castor seed futures up Rs 18 per quintal

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Castor seed futures rose by Rs 18 to Rs 5,326 per quintal Friday on increased bets by investors backed by a firm trend at the spot market. Marketmen said widening of bets by investors following a firm trend at the spot markets, boosted by strong demand from consuming industries like soap, paint and lubricants and low stocks on restricted supplies, lifted castor seed prices in futures trade here.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for delivery in January climbed Rs 18, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 5,326 per quintal, with an open interest of 52,535 lots. In a similar fashion, contracts for March gained Rs 66, or 1.24 per cent, to Rs 5,380 per quintal, in an open interest of 1,36,390 lots. PTI ADI ANSANS