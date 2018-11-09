scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Castor seed prices dip by Rs 22

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 22 to Rs 5,818 per quintal in futures trade Friday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for December was trading higher by Rs 22, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 5,818 per quintal. Castor seed for January next year, too, dipped by Rs 38, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 5,996 per quintal, having an open interest of 3,200 lots. PTI ADIADI

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos