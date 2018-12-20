Castor seed prices dip by Rs 22 on muted demand

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 22 to Rs 5,300 per quintal in futures trade Thursday after investors tightened their bets amid muted trends. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for January was trading lower by Rs 22, or 0.97 per cent, to Rs 5,300 per quintal. Castor seed prices for March next year, too, dipped by Rs 16, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 5,830 per quintal, having an open interest of 3,315 lots. PTI ADIDRR