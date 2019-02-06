Castor seed prices dip by Rs 54

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 54 to Rs 5,022 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for February was trading higher by Rs 54, or 1.06 per cent, at Rs 5,022 per quintal. Castor seed for March delivery, too, dipped by Rs 52, or 1.01 per cent, to Rs 5,096 per quintal with an open interest of 1,19,200 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK