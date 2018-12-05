Castor seed prices dip by Rs 56

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 56 to Rs 5,636 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for January 2019 delivery was trading higher by Rs 56, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 39,065 per quintal. Castor seed contracts for February next year, too, fell by Rs 56, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 5,700 per quintal, with an open interest of 1,30,640 lots. PTI ADI ANSANS