Castor seed prices dip by Rs 60

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 60 to Rs 5,480 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for December was trading higher by Rs 60, or 1.08 per cent, to Rs 5,480 per quintal. Castor seed for January next year, too, dipped by Rs 48, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 5,572 per quintal, having an open interest of 3,200 lots. PTI ADIADI