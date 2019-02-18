Castor seed prices dip by Rs 84 on muted demand

(Eds: Minor edits in second para) New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 84 to Rs 5,216 per quintal in futures trade Monday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for March was trading lower by Rs 84, or 1.58 per cent, to Rs 5,216 per quintal with an open interest of 151,625 lots. Besides, castor seed for April fell by Rs 78, or 1.45 per cent, to Rs 5,290 per quintal having an open interest of 20,465 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW