Castor seed prices up by Rs 30 on firm bets

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Castor seed prices rose by Rs 30 to Rs 5,208 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends. Marketmen said apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in the spot markets mainly led to the rise in castor seed futures. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for January was trading higher by Rs 30, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 5,208 per quintal. Castor seed for February next year, however, dipped by Rs 26, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 5,284 per quintal, having an open interest of 35,135 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW