Castor seed prices up by Rs 36 on firm bets

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Castor seed prices rose by Rs 36 to Rs 5,754 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends. Marketmen said apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in the spot markets mainly led to the rise in castor seed futures. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for December was trading higher by Rs 36, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 5,754 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 1,07,280 lots. Castor seed for January next year rose by Rs 118, or 2.07 per cent, to Rs 5,814 per quintal, having an open interest of 3,200 lots. PTI ADIADI