Castor seed prices up by Rs 36 on firm bets

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Castor seed prices rose by Rs 36 to Rs 5,250 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as investors widened their bets amid firm trends. Apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in the spot markets led to the rise in castor seed futures, marketmen said . At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for February was trading higher by Rs 36, or 0.69 per cent, at Rs 5,250 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 163,760 lots. Castor seed for March rose by Rs 44, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 5,328 per quintal with an open interest of 15,410 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK