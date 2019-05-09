Castor seed prices up by Rs 72 on firm bets

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Castor seed prices rose by Rs 72 to Rs 5,824 per quintal in futures trade Thursday after investors widened their bets amid firm spot cues. Marketmen said, apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in the spot market led to the rise in castor seed futures. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for most-active June contracts was trading higher by Rs 72, or 1.5 per cent, to Rs 5,824 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 239,960 lots. Castor seed for July contracts, too, rose by Rs 76, or 1.3 per cent, to Rs 5,914 per quintal with an open interest of 17,510 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW