Castor seed prices up on firm demand

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Castor seed prices rose by Rs 110 to Rs 5,928 per quintal in futures trade Monday after investors widened their bets amid firm trend at the physical market. Marketmen said apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in the spot market mainly led to the rise in castor seed futures. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for most-active June contracts was trading higher by Rs 110, or 1.89 per cent, to Rs 5,928 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 243,575 lots. Castor seed for July contracts rose by Rs 114, or 1.93 per cent, to Rs 6,020 per quintal, having an open interest of 34,545 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW