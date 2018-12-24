Castor seed prices weaken on subdued spot cues

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Castor seed prices fell by Rs 186 to Rs 5,126 per quintal in futures trade Monday due to cutting down of bets by speculators, tracking a subdued trend at the physical markets. Marketmen said the fall in castor seed prices was mostly attributed to a weak trend in spot markets, owing to tepid demand from soap and other consuming industries. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, castor seed for delivery in March fell by Rs 186, or 3.5 per cent, to Rs 5,126 per quintal with an open interest of 3,535 lots. The delivery for February also declined by Rs 160, or 3.07 per cent, to Rs 5,058 per quintal, with an open interest of 47,110 lots. PTI SHW RUJ ANSANS