Castor seed up in futures trade on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Castor seed prices went up by Rs 96 to Rs 6,114 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators raised bets, tracking upbeat sentiment at the physical markets. Marketmen said, widening of bets by participants on the back of a firm trend at the spot markets on tight supplies against surging demand, led to rise in prices at futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for delivery in July contracts improved by Rs 96, or 1.60 per cent to Rs 6,114 per quintal, with an open interest of 1,875 lots. The delivery of June advanced by Rs 86, or 1.45 per cent to Rs 6,016 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 163,020 lots.