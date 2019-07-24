Castrol India Revs up for BS VI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Supports Government of Indias mission for greener mobility and low carbon future Announces BS VI readiness across portfolio To reach 2,50,000 mechanics to help them gear up for this change Castrol India Limited, the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company in the country, today announced its BS VI readiness with a range of lubricants across categories that offer industry-first features that take the country one step closer to a low-carbon future. In light of the upcoming BS VI emission standards in 2020, Castrol reinforced its leadership by leveraging the companys access to global R&D and technology, including its experience from the Euro 6 standards implemented in Europe a few years ago. Castrol is now ready with lubricants that complement the Government of Indias mission towards cleaner and greener mobility. Castrols readiness underpins its strong partnership with the overall growth of the automotive industry. Several Castrol power brands are part of its BS VI ready portfolio including two-wheeler, passenger car and commercial vehicle engine oils which promise to continue offering enhanced quality and performance to customers. Commenting on this landmark announcement, Kedar Apte, Vice President - Marketing, Castrol India Limited, said, I am delighted to announce Castrol Indias BS VI readiness across our product range. We support the Government of Indias sustainability agenda and are committed to providing solutions that can help achieve a low-carbon future. We strongly believe that Castrol is a trusted partner of the Indian automotive industry to keep India moving. Our BS VI ready repertoire of products reiterates our industry leadership as well as our proud heritage of innovation and pioneering technology. We continue growing our core business, working closely with OEM partners and suppliers and building on deep customer insights to embrace the exciting change that awaits us. Adding to that, Rajesh Madathingal, Technology Head - Castrol India Limited, said, With our century-old experience in the Indian market, coupled with our global expertise, we have been able to continually deliver technologically superior lubricants with differentiated consumer benefits. This range of BS VI ready lubricants is another first for Castrol India which complements low emission BS VI automotive engines and is a step forward in terms of liquid engineering. Castrol is also committed to lead the awareness and education among various stakeholders on the changing automotive technology. Mechanic trainings related to this key transition are underway, with a plan to reach 2,50,000 mechanics nationally to gear up for this change. About Castrol India Limited Castrol India Limited is one of Indias leading lubricants company having established itself as a pioneer and innovator in lubricants. Its iconic brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, and in more recent times power brands like Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol VECTON, are used by millions of consumers and customers across the country. The company also has a presence in select segments like High Performance Lubricants and metalworking fluids in industries as varied as automotive manufacturing to mining to machinery and wind & energy. Castrol India has a large manufacturing and distribution network in India with three manufacturing plants and a distribution network of 350 distributors who sell to consumers and customers through over 100,000 retail outlets. Castrol sub-distributors also reach additional outlets in rural markets whilst Castrol India also directly services over 3,000 key institutional accounts. Website: www.castrol.co.in Tw handle: @Castrol_India PWRPWR