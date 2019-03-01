Castrol India Supports Upgrade of Eight Healthcare Centres in Kerala

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Centres to be part of the Ayushman Bharat Family and Wellness Centres Kottayam, Kerala, India Business Wire India Castrol, the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company in India, announced the refurbishment and upgradation of eight Primary Health Centres (PHC) in Kerala to Family Health Centres (FHC). All these health centres had been severely affected by the floods which hit Kerala last year, with some being submerged and others having their equipment severely damaged. Together with the help of the State Government, Castrol India has worked to renovate these health centres across the state and also enhanced them to FHC. These centres will now be a part of the Ayushman Bharat Family & Wellness Centres, a national initiative launched by the Government of India. The services provided at the centres would include Curative Services, Counselling & Health Education, Maternal & Child Health, Pharmacy & Laboratory Services and Geriatric Care among others. Inaugurating one of the centres in Parampuzha, near Kottayam district, Sashi Mukundan - Regional President and Head of Country, India, BP Group and Director on Board of Castrol India Limited said, We have always believed in building enduring value for the communities around us. This is our way of extending support to the resilient people of Kerala who will now be able to avail healthcare benefits through these centres. About Castrol Indias Corporate Social Responsibility programmes Through our flagship programmes - Castrol Eklavya and Castrol Sarathi Mitra, Castrol India is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of truck drivers and mechanics by preparing them to face todays reality and leverage tomorrows opportunity. We also work closely with communities in and around our plants at Silvassa, Patalganga and Paharpur and run skilling programmes to enable youth seek better employment opportunities. Our enthusiastic employee-volunteering programme, both at our plants and offices, supplements our community engagement effort. We also believe in providing humanitarian aid to communities affected by natural calamities and disasters and supporting them in their relief and rehabilitation efforts. About Castrol India Limited Castrol, one of the worlds leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership with manufacturers, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and space for over 100 years. Castrol is part of the BP group and serves customers and consumers in over 140 countries in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy production sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. Website: www.castrol.co.in Twitter handle: @Castrol_India To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Dr. Jacob Vargese - District medical officer, Kottayam (second from right) and Panchayat President of Parampuzha, Sisi Bobby (third from right) along with their team receiving a medical kit from Sashi Mukundan - Regional President and Head of Country, India, BP Group and Director on Board of Castrol India Limited (extreme right) PWRPWR