Catalyze Celebrates 10 Years of Bespoke Online Learning Personalized Live online Tutoring

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Catalyze Center for Learning www.catalyzecenter.com celebrated its 10th Anniversary to commemorate the companys presence and achievements in the global Online tutoring Space for a decade. Catalyze offers live interactive online classes in verticals such as school education and Competitive exams www.catalyzecenterneet.com, www.catalyzesat.com, providing personalized and customized programs to students world over. The companys proprietary technology platform enables tutor student interaction through Live audio video classes and an interactive white-board. Classroom learning cannot cater to the individual needs of the students. At Catalyze we bridge learning gaps and work with the students in a one on one or a small group learning environment, considering the unique and individualized learning curve of every student. Our students develop a firm knowledge base as the attention is focussed. The live classes are conducted by expert faculty, with the help of technology and Our flipped class, difficult concepts are easy to understand. The customized modules help each student excel based on their unique learning curve. We have observed that student scores improve by 30-40%. Our live interactive classes have an advantage over Video/content modules as a tutor is present to guide and interact with the student for concept reinforcement, doubt clearing and focussing attention which is the need of the hour, says Founder and CEO Dr. Rajashree Krishnaswamy. Catalyzes Bespoke online classes offer the convenience of learning from home in a safe environment, obtaining the best faculty on the screen with seamless technology and class recording options. Online classes brings qualified experienced faculty to your screen without any geographic barrier. Catalyzes unique 360 degree student evaluation is a wonderful system for the students to benchmark themselves. Catalyze offers academic progress through regular assignments, assessments, student records and PTMs. Their technology platform integrates an online library with online test creation for seamless evaluation and sharing of knowledge. In the last 3 years we have crossed 100,000 BESPOKE LIVE interactive tutoring hours, with global students across multiple verticals with a tutor strength of 75. Catalyze today caters to students in USA, UK, Europe, Africa, Middle East, India, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, says Co-founder and COO Mr. Sanjay Chandrasekhar. Many high achieving employees were also recognized and honoured at the event for their contributions. Ever since its inception Catalyze has provided work from home opportunities to highly qualified women who teach online and further go on to take admin roles. Employing women also directly leads to contributing to the economy and the GDP. The tutors are selected through a rigorous Catalyzes 5 step selection process and are internally trained. About CatalyzeCatalyzes bespoke learning philosophy has contributed to the academic flexibility and success of schoolers, homeschoolers, sports men and musicians who chose to opt for open curricula (NIOS) or private candidature (Cambridge) as well. The company offers classes in Indian (State, CBSE, ICSE) and International curricula (IGCSE, IB, K12, Australian) from Grades 1 to 12 as well as competitive exams (NEET, IIT-JEE, SAT, ACT, IELTS, TOFEL, Advanced Placement).