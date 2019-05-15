Cate Blanchett, Yvonne Strahovski to star in 'Stateless'

Los Angeles, May 15 (PTI) Cate Blanchett is set to feature in Australian TV psychological drama "Stateless".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner was earlier attached to make her full-fledged directorial debut with the show but will now serve as a co-creator along with Elise McCredie and Tony Ayres.Now, Jocelyn Moorhouse and Emma Freeman are directing the series."The Handmaid's Tale" star Yvonne Strahovski is joining Blanchett in the show.The limited run, six-episode series will have an all-female writing and directing team.Based on the true story, the show follows a German Australian woman, Cornelia Rau, who in 2004 escaped a frightening cult only to be trapped in a labyrinth of psychiatric and legal systems, landing her in Australia's notorious Baxter Immigration Detention Center.Talking about "Stateless", Blanchett said, "Whilst this story centers on Australia, the dilemmas that it explores through four absorbing characters will resonate globally: the desire for personal freedom, the need for social stability, an escalating lack of faith in the political process and the deeply unsettling impact this has on individual lives." The script is penned by McCredie and Belinda Chayko. McCredie is also serving as showrunner and executive producer. Liz Watts will executive produce too. The series will also feature Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi and Dominic West. PTI RDSRDS