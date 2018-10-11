Cathay Pacific Airways makes key appointments

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Wednesday announced appointments to various management positions, including Tanu Lele as Head of Corporate Sales for India. Naveed Ahmed Khan would be the Head of Trade Sales for India while Anand Yedery has been appointed as Regional Head of Marketing and Sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa, the airline said in a release. Other appointments include Rajesh Menon as Regional Head of Cargo for South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Karthik Radhakanthan as Regional Cargo Services Manager for South Asia, Middle East and Africa. Further, Abhijit Abhyankar has been appointed as Regional Head of Marketing and Digital Sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa while Neeraj Tyagi would be Regional Head of Business Development for South Asia, Middle East and Africa. "These are primarily transfers of internal talent. As a company we aim to develop talent and give opportunities to transfer across different disciplines," the carrier said. Currently, Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon operate 48 weekly departures from six cities in India to Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific Cargo operates from 6 cities in India with 28 weekly freighters. PTI RAM IAS MR