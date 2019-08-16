scorecardresearch
Cathay Pacific says CEO Rupert Hogg has resigned

Hong Kong, Aug 16 (AFP) Cathay Pacific announced the shock resignation on Friday of its CEO Rupert Hogg, days after the Hong Kong carrier was censured by Beijing because some staff had supported pro-democracy protests in the city.In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday, Cathay said Hogg had resigned "to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events".He has been replaced by Augustus Tang, a veteran of the Swire Group conglomerate, Cathay's main shareholder. (AFP) AMSAMS

