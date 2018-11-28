Catherine Zeta-Jones was 'devastated' by allegation against Michael Douglas

London, Nov 28 (PTI) Actor catherine Zeta-Jones has said she felt "devastated" by the allegation of sexual misconduct against her husband, Michael Douglas.In January, Douglas, 74, was accused by a former employee of behaving inappropriately in front of her 30 years ago. The actor has denied the allegation.Zeta-Jones, 49, told The Times that she was forced to have a "very big conversation" with her husband, 74, while their children were in the room."My children and I were profoundly devastated by those allegations. And I was torn about where my absolute morals lie. "This woman came out of nowhere and accused my husband. I had a very big conversation with him, with the kids in the room, and said, 'Do you understand if more comes out?'..." she said. Zeta-Jones said her husband assured her and the family by telling them that there was "no story here and that time will tell.""And, of course, it did. There was nothing to back it up at all. For any accusation that comes out that isn't backed up, that knocks the movement back 20 years," she added.The couple got married in 2000 and share two children -- son Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys Zeta, 15. PTI RB RB BKBK