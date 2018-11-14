Catholic Bishops' Conference working on action plan to foster church unity

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) will undertake various activities to foster unity and seek support of the laity in the light of various challenges faced by the church. The CBCI Council for Laity said an action plan is being formulated for the purpose of unity in church and to foster support and protection of the faithful. "This is needed in the light of the various challenges faced by the church in India, to exercise and propagate her freedom as enshrined in the Constitution," said a statement from Shaiju Chacko, office secretary of the Council for Laity. The council has also called upon the faithful and churches to stand unified to face the "challenges against" their faith and morals. It also plans to form a 'National Laity Team' with representations from the 174 Catholic Dioceses to serve as the "Laity face of the Church" in India, it said. PTI VIT SMN