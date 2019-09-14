CATS ambulance employees end strike: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) CATS ambulance employees who have been on a strike, called off the stir on Friday as the Delhi government agreed to their "valid demands", Labour Minister Gopal Rai said.In a tweet, he also shared pictures of him meeting the agitating employees."The strike by CATS ambulance employees had been going on for some time, it has ended and all their valid demands shall be met," Rai tweeted in Hindi.In another tweet, he said, "Their due salaries shall be paid; all ex-employee especially will be recruited again; a transparent policy shall be made on transfer of employees; every three months there shall be a review meeting to ensure no violation of labour laws". PTI KND NSDNSD