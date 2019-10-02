Cattle smuggler held after exchange of fire in UP's Mathura

Mathura, Oct 2 (PTI) A cattle smuggler was held after an exchange of fire here, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night, the officer added. "A countrymade pistol, three live cartridges and a motorbike were recovered from him," SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said. He said on a tip-off from a reliable source, inter-state cattle smuggler Robin, a resident of Palwal district in Haryana, was nabbed. He was admitted to a hospital after suffered a bullet injury on the leg. He was trying to escape with his associate after being chased by police following the exchange of fire, Shukla said, adding that his associate Mohd. Tarif managed to flee under the cover of darkness. Tarif is a resident of Mahamadka village in Hathin of Palwal. Wanted in 14 cases, Robin carried a reward of Rs 25,000, the SP said. RDKRDK