Caught burgling houses, 2 beaten to death in Bihar village

Biharsharif, Jan 17 (PTI) Two persons were beaten to death while another was seriously injured when a mob caught them while they were allegedly trying burgle two houses in Bihar's Nalanda district, police said Thursday.Ajay Kumar (32), Mohd Saddam (28) and Santu Kumar broke locks of two empty houses at Mali Tola village but were caught by locals before they could decamp. The incident happened Wednesday night, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Hilsa, Mohd Muttafiq Ahmed, said.The villagers thrashed them with sticks, roads, bricks, killing Ajay instantly. Saddam succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital in Patna and Santu was undergoing treatment, Ahmed said.Further investigations are on, the SDPO said. PTI CORR NAC RG SOMSOM

