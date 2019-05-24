CBDT extends due date for TDS deductors in cyclone-hit Odisha

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Income Tax Department Friday extended the due date for depositing tax deducted at source (TDS) for the month of April 2019 from May 7 to May 20 for deductors in cyclone-hit Odisha.Also, the due date of filing of quarterly statement of TDS for the last quarter of financial year 2018-19 has been extended by a month to June 30 from May 31. It also extended the due date for issue of TDS certificates in Form 16 and 16A to July 15 from June 15, 2019.In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said with a view to redress genuine hardship faced by the deductors due to the severe disruption of normal life caused by cyclone Fani hitting Odisha earlier this month, the relief in TDS compliance is being given to the deductors in the state. PTI JD ABMABM