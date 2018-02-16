CBEC decides not to file review appeals in 63 cases

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) In order to reduce litigation, the CBEC today decided not to file any review appeals in 63 cases where Supreme Court, High Courts and CESTAT have ruled against the department.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has compiled a list of 63 orders so that cases pending in the field can be expeditiously decided, if the questions of law or facts involved are identical, an official statement said.

In 14 of these orders, High Courts have decided various questions of law. In the rest 49 cases, the High Courts have delivered judgments on the basis of some settled case law or have decided points of facts or have dismissed the appeal on monetary grounds.

All the orders have been accepted by the department and against them no Special Leave Petitions in India (SLP) etc has been preferred in the Supreme Court, it added.

"Orders of the Supreme Court, High Courts and CESTAT accepted by the CBEC; Department decides not to file any review petitions and SLPs against such Orders," a finance ministry tweet said.

"The said orders have been complied in circular so that cases pending in the field can be expeditiously decided, if the questions of law or facts involved are identical," the CBEC said in a circular.

Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) hears appeals against orders and decisions passed under the Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax Act.

"This exercise has been undertaken as an endeavour to reduce litigations so that cases on similar questions of law or identical case on facts pending in the field can be expeditiously decided," the circular added. PTI JD SBT