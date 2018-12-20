CBI arrests Bengali newspaper editor Suman Chattopadhyay in ponzi scam

(Eds: Updating with more details) New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an editor of a prominent Bangla newspaper Suman Chattopadhyay for allegedly receiving money from a ponzi scam operator I-Core group, officials said Thursday.Chattopadhyay, who is also a director in Disha Productions and Media Private Ltd, had allegedly received money from the ponzi scam in his company account as well as his personal account, they said. The agency has alleged that the I-Core group which had allegedly raised over Rs 3,000 crore from people offering high returns on investments had diverted a portion of the funds through the company of Chattopadhyay, who is a senior journalist in West Bengal, they said.He was called for questioning at the CBI office in Kolkata Wednesday and was taken into custody on Thursday, they said.The officials said he will be produced before a special CBI court in Bhubaneswar on Friday.The agency had taken over probe in the matter of I-Core group in 2014 registering an FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating.The case was registered on the basis of a Supreme Court order in 2014 directing the agency to take over all cases related to chit fund companies probed by the state police.Its directors Anukul Maity and his wife Kanika were arrested by the agency last year. PTI ABS ANBANB