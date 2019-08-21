CBI arrests Chidambaram in INX media case

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested here by the CBI in connection with INX media case on Wednesday night, officials said.73-year-old Chidambaram who made a surprise appearance at the Congress Headquarters was arrested by the CBI team soon after he reached his Jor Bagh residence, they said.He was taken to CBI headquarters by a team of officials, they said. PTI ABS RT