CBI arrests Delhi Police officer for taking bribe

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a Sub Inspector of Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000, officials said Wednesday.Sub Inspector Gopal Singh posted at Lodhi Colony Police Station was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.It was alleged that the officer had demanded the bribe from the accused in a case that he was probing, assuring to "go soft on him", they added. PTI ABS RHL

